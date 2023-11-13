News & Insights

Double Digit Rally in Corn Market

November 13, 2023 — 06:06 pm EST

The Monday corn session closed near the highs with 10 ¾ to 13 ¾ cent gains. 

Crop Progress data from NASS showed corn harvest advanced 7% points to 88% complete as of 11/12. That compares to 86% on average. The report showed Illinois was 95% harvested, and Iowa was 94% finished with 91% for NE. 

USDA reported a 143,637 MT corn sale to Mexico this morning. 

The weekly Inspections data showed 608,810 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 575k MT last week and from 536k during the same week last year. The season’s total reached 6.161 MMT, compared to 5 MMT at the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 21.2 MMT of corn. That is up from 9.6 MMT last year. 

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.77 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $4.51 1/4, up 13 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.92 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn  closed at $5.02, up 13 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

