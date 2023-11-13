Double Digit Rally in Corn Market

The Monday corn session closed near the highs with 10 ¾ to 13 ¾ cent gains.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed corn harvest advanced 7% points to 88% complete as of 11/12. That compares to 86% on average. The report showed Illinois was 95% harvested, and Iowa was 94% finished with 91% for NE.

USDA reported a 143,637 MT corn sale to Mexico this morning.

The weekly Inspections data showed 608,810 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 11/09. That was up from 575k MT last week and from 536k during the same week last year. The season’s total reached 6.161 MMT, compared to 5 MMT at the same point last year.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported 51.3 MMT as of 11/10, including 21.2 MMT of corn. That is up from 9.6 MMT last year.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.77 1/4, up 13 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.51 1/4, up 13 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.92 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.02, up 13 1/2 cents,

