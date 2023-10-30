Double Digit Pullback for Monday Soybeans

Soybean futures slid 9 ¼ to 14 ½ cents lower to start the week. For November contracts that reduced the monthly gain to just 7 ¾ cents into the last trade day of October. Tomorrow is also first notice day for the November contract as OI dropped to just 51,432 contracts. Soymeal futures led the way lower out of the weekend with a Monday drop of over 3%. Soybean Oil futures were firmer to start the new week of trading, but closed off the daily highs with 4 to 12 point gains.

NASS data had the 23/24 soybean crop 85% harvested as of 10/29. That was up 9% points for the week and compares to 87% finished last year and 78% on average.

USDA’s weekly Inspections data showed 1.89 MMT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 10/26. That was down from 2.6 MMT last week and 2.6 MMT during the same week last year. The season’s total export was 9.95 MMT (366 mbu), compared to 10.227 MMT (375.8 mbu) at the same time last year.

Patria Agronegocios reported that 38.4% of the Brazilian crop was planted compared to last year’s 52.3% soybean planting pace.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.82 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.34 3/4, down 10 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.22 1/4, down 11 cents,

