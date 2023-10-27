Double Digit Overnight Gains in Soybean Trade

Soybeans worked higher through the overnight and are now sitting at or near the highs with 10 to 13 ¼ cent gains in early Friday futures activity. Nov options will expire at the close, and the contract will enter first notice day on Tuesday. CME data showed 440k Nov options (221k calls and 218.7k puts) were open at the close. Beans closed with 3 to 8 ¾ cent losses on Thursday. The Nov contract was 2c off the low after seeing a 20c range for the session. Soymeal futures were mixed as Dec was 30c higher but the rest of the market was $1.40 to $1.90 in the red. Soybean Oil futures closed with 53 to 86 point losses across the front months.

USDA announced another 110k MT soybean sale to China on Thursday, following the 126k MT sold Wednesday and the “framework” deals signed in IA earlier in the week. The weekly data from FAS showed 1.378 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/19. That was within the range of estimates and near even with last week, but was 40% below the same volume last year. USDA’s update had China as net buying 533k MT, with a big shift from previously reported unknown destination sales. The season’s bean export commitment was up to 22.3 MMT (818 mbu) as of 10/19, down from 30.4 MMT (1.12 bbu) last year.

FAS reported soymeal sales were 507.5k MT for the week – a 49wk high led by sales to Philippines. USDA had previously announced a 183k MT sale to the Philippines. Total soymeal sales now sit 43% above last year’s pace with 5.5 MMT on the books. BO bookings came in with net reductions of 123 MT from Canada.

StatsCan reported Canada’s Sep canola crush at 922k MT. That was up 16% from Sep ’22. Their season total was 1.752 MMT, up 23% from last year’s pace through the first two months of the season.

Anec data has October soybean exports at 6.142 MMT for Brazil, compared to 3.589 MMT last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.79 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents, currently up 13 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.25 3/8, down 8 1/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.00 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 13 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.13 3/4, down 8 cents, currently up 12 1/2 cents

