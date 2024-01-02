News & Insights

Stocks

Double Digit Losses for Wheat Futures

January 02, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheats fell alongside the corn and soybean futures to start the new year’s trading. Midday prices have Chicago futures 13 to 15 ¼ cents in the red. KC HRW futures are down by 7 ½ to 11 ¼ cents so far. Spring wheat futures are trading 5 to 6 cents lower. 

Russia’s SovEcon lowered their forecast for old crop wheat exports by 200,000 MT, to 48.6 MMT. Russia’s Ag Ministry reported the 2024 grain crop was 142.6 MMT, a 9.5% decrease from last season’s all-time record. Of that, Russia’s wheat crop totaled 92.77 MMT according to the Ministry. 

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.11, down 17 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.23 1/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.29 1/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.16 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.