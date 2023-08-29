Double Digit Losses for Tuesday Wheat

The wheat markets are pushing double digits lower through midday. CBT SRW is down 9 to 14 ¼ cents so far. The HRW market is trading 11 to 18 cents in the red at midday. Spring wheat futures are working with losses of a penny to 4 ¼ cents at midday.

The StatsCan report had wheat output forecasted at 29.472 MMT. That is down 4.86 MMT from last year compared to the expected 3.4 MMT drop on average going into the report. StatsCan data had 22.1 MMT as spring, 4.259 MMT as durum and 3.112 MMT as winter wheat.

The USDA Crop Progress report had spring wheat harvest advancing 15% points to 54% finished. That remains 9% points behind the average pace. The spring wheat ratings were 2 points lower on the Brugler500 Index to 312. MT increased by 8 points for the week on the index, while ND was down by 10 points.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.73, down 15 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.02 3/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.04 3/8, down 14 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.19, down 18 1/2 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.58 3/4, down 17 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.61, down 4 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.