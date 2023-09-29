Double Digit Losses for Midday Bean Market

After seeing NASS data, the soybean futures dropped double digits. The board is a nickel off the low at midday, but prices are still 12 ½ to 22 ½ cents in the red. Soymeal futures are also trading lower, led by a 4% loss in the October contract. Midday Soybean Oil futures are also red, though losses are limited to 89 points so far.

NASS counted 268.2 mbu of soybean supplies for September 1st – with 72 mbu on farms and 196 off farm. The trade was looking for a 244 mbu supply, and the WASDE projection was for 250. Q4 disappearance was implied at 528.2 mbu, compared to 693.1 mbu last year. NASS also revised the 2022 crop size downward by 5.93 mbu on lower harvested area and a 0.1 bpa yield increase to 4.270 bbu, 86.2m acres, and 49.6 bpa respectively.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.77, down 23 1/2 cents, Nearby Cash is at $12.12 3/4, down 23 3/8 cents, Jan 24 Soybeans are at $12.96 3/4, down 22 1/2 cents, Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.11 1/4, down 20 1/4 cents,

