Double Digit Gains for AM Beans

Overnight action pushed soybean futures higher for Friday. The soybean futures were 3 3/4 to 5 1/2 cents stronger on Thursday. November saw sell pressure in the afternoon to close off the session high by 12 cents. Preliminary open interest showed short covering in beans, dropping 2,142 contracts. Soymeal prices also backed off into the close, but held onto $3.20 to $6 gains for the day. Soybean Oil futures were 62 to 63 points weaker on the day.

There have still been zero delivery notices vs. August meal, with the oldest long dated 6/13/23. There were no new deliveries overnight vs. August BO. The 11 receipts put out against August beans the previous day were redelivered overnight, from RJO to an ADMIS client.

The 7-day QPF update from NOAA shows a band of precip across South Dakota from MT through MI with totals of over 4”. Most of N. IA and N. IL will also see rainfall over the next week. Brokerage firm StoneX is projecting US average soybean yield at 50.5 bpa, and production at 4.173 billion. USDA/NASS will issue its first estimate a week from today.

The weekly Export Sales report showed old crop bookings were 90,595 MT for the week that ended 7/27. That was at the low end of the expected range. New crop purchases were 2.6 MMT for the week, but included 1.67 MMT of previously announced sales. The range of estimates was from 1.6-2 MMT. The forward book now sits at 8.09 MMT, but is still 51% of last year’s pace and is the lowest since this time 2020 (3rd lightest volume in the past decade).

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.28 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 17 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.31 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.82, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 11 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.25 1/4, up 4 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

