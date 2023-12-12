News & Insights

Stocks

Double Digit Fade in Turnaround Tuesday Soy Fade

December 12, 2023 — 11:28 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Beans are giving back some of the gain seen yesterday with midday quotes 9 ¾ to 12 ½ cents weaker. Soymeal futures are also $2.10 to $2.80 weaker at midday. The midday Soybean Oil futures are also down by 83 points. 

There have still been zero delivery notices against December meal or bean oil. The oldest longs have been exiting in orderly fashion thus far, with the first up date now 11/28/23 for meal and 11/20/23 for bean oil.

USDA’s daily reporting system announced another larger soybean purchase as unknown destinations booked 198k MT. 

The weekly Export Inspections report had 984k MT (36.17 mbu) of soybean shipments for the week that ended 12/07. That was down from the 1.17 MMT last week and from the 1.88 MMT during the same week last year. The season’s total export trails last year’s pace by 16% with 19.7 MMT (725.4 mbu) shipped. 

Safras and Mercado revised their Brazilian soybean production forecast 3.2 MMT lower to 158.2 MMT citing northern dryness.  USDA is at 161 MMT. 

Jan 24 Soybeans  are at $13.22 1/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $12.68 3/4, down 13 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  are at $13.40 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans  are at $13.53 1/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.