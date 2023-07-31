Double Digit Drop for Soybeans

Soybeans are down by 1.7% to 2.3% in early Monday trading. The products are $6.40 weaker, with 2 cent losses in soy oil. The soy market faded on Friday as beans went into the weekend with 12 3/4 to 20 1/2 cent losses. The August contract was pushed the hardest before the delivery period. November closed the week as a net 19 1/4 cent loss. Soymeal futures were 2% lower on Friday with $9.30 to $9.40//ton losses. Soybean Oil tried trading higher early in the session but faded to end the day mixed within 20 points. August BO was a penny lower at the close.

There were zero delivery notices against August soybeans on FND. The oldest long is dated 6/16/23. There were no deliveries against August meal, with the oldest long there dating back to 9/29/22. There were 50 contracts put out against August soy oil, all by a CHS Hedging client.

Preliminary open interest shows long liquidation was the fuel for Friday’s sell off, dropping 9,995 contracts on the day.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report showed net new buying and short covering from the soybean spec traders during the week that ended 7/28. That extended their net long by 25k contracts to 120,739. Commercial soybean hedgers added 42k new shorts (+11% of short OI) through the week taking their net short to 187,370 contracts. The funds were 11k contracts more net long in soymeal to 70k on net new buying. Soy oil spec traders were shown at 54,190 contracts net long after 9k new longs were added.

Safras y Mercado is projecting next year’s Brazilian soybean crop at another new record high at 171.5 MMT. USDA used 165 MMT in July. Some industry analysts are less aggressive on their acreage expectations, due to the strengthening of the Real vs. the dollar.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.86 3/4, down 45 1/4 cents, currently down 18 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $14.46, down 41 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.33, down 20 1/2 cents, currently down 32 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.82 1/2, down 15 1/2 cents, currently down 31 3/4 cents

