Double Digit Drop for Soy Futures

The Thursday soybean trade ended the session 12 to 16 ¾ cents in the red. November finished near the low for the day, after a 21 cent ranged session. Soymeal futures closed down by $3.90 to $4.70/ton. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with 149 to 169 point losses.

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected to come in between 1.4 and 2 MMT for the weekly report. Soymeal bookings are expected to be between 200k MT and 650k MT total, with more sales for new crop delivery. BO bookings are estimated from -5k to +20k MT, with less than 10k for each 22/23 and 23/24.

The monthly export data from Census showed 46.88 mbu of soybeans were exported in July. That was a 3-month high, but still 45% below July ’22. Accumulated soybean shipments were marked at 1.929 bbu, requiring 51 mbu exports for August to hit the WASDE full year forecast. The marketing year is done, but the data is incomplete.

BAGE estimates Argentina’s soy output at 50 MMT for the coming season.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.45, down 15 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.98 3/4, down 17 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.59 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.73 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

