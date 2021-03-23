Double B bonds truck through market as bankers warn of supply fatigue

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Mar 23 (IFR) - European high-yield issuance switched to safety mode as three new Double B rated bonds were announced on Tuesday, as some bankers warn that the froth is coming off the market after weeks of frenetic supply.

Renault (Ba2/BB+/BB) and Saipem (Ba2/BB+) both plumped for intra-day execution on seven-year bonds, while Hapag-Lloyd (Ba2/BB) announced investor calls for €300m of seven-year non-call three sustainability-linked senior notes.

Investors are being a little more circumspect - books are less swamped, while deals are pricing with new issue concessions. Renault pulled in a €1bn order book for its €600m bond, and set a yield of 2.5% after IPTs of 2.75% area. A banker away saw fair value at 2.25%.

And Italian oilfield company Saipem set a final yield of 3.125% on its €500m deal. A banker on the deal saw fair value around 2.875%-3%. Initial price thoughts were 3.5% area.

"It was clear last week that going into the quarter end there is slightly waning risk appetite around the market," said Henrik Johnsson, global co-head of capital markets at Deutsche Bank, commenting on the broader market.

"Most of the IG new issues last week needed new issue concessions in order to get traction, in a trend-break from the last weeks, and we haven't seen as much secondary market follow through in the HY space."

Year-to-date, some €24.765bn-equivalent of high-yield bonds have been issued across euros and sterling, compared to €14.887bn over the similar period in 2020, according to IFR data.

"The froth has definitely worn off from February," said a high-yield banker. "The word that is being tossed around a lot is "fatigue" - deal flow has been relentless over the past three to four weeks. Hopefully we can all get a breather soon."

British Airways parent IAG's new bonds have taken a bit of a beating in secondary after Britons were warned this week not to book holidays abroad, following a wave of new Covid-19 infections across Europe. The company's 3.75% March 2029s, which priced at par on March 18, dropped this week to 98.49 in secondary, while its 2.75% March 2025s have dropped from par pricing to 98.667, according to Tradeweb.

In addition, some of the high-yield bonds that priced in recent weeks with aggressive covenant packages are now trading down in secondary.

French real estate services firm Foncia's €400m 3.375% March 2028 senior secureds, which priced on March 19 at par, are now seen bid at 99.4, according to Tradeweb. Its €250m 5% March 2029 senior unsecured notes are trading at 99.49.

The deal funded a €475m dividend to Foncia's shareholders and included a sponsor-friendly covenants package that sparked alarm among analysts.

"Some deals which cleared in the last week with uber-aggressive covenant packages have traded down a bit in secondary," said the high-yield banker.

"We have seen much better discipline from investors around pricing than covenants. If you go back to January and February, you could repeatedly cut pricing on a deal with an aggressive doc and your order book wouldn't shrink at all. But if you've got a ridiculous doc and cut pricing, then you'll see smaller order books. You're still seeing stuff clear - but you're seeing deals trade down in secondary that fit that mould."

Active bookrunners on Saipem were BNP Paribas (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit. On Renault, joint lead managers were BBVA, Credit Agricole, MUFG, Societe Generale (B&D) and UniCredit.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Alex Chambers)

((Eleanor.Duncan@refinitiv.com; +44 7827 252612))