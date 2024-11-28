News & Insights

Dotz Nano Plans Securities Issuance to Boost Growth

November 28, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced a proposed issuance of securities, including 550,000 convertible notes and 1,428,571 options, set to take place on January 31, 2025. This move aims to attract investors as the company expands its financial strategies, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

