Dotz Nano Lists New Shares on ASX

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the quotation of 560,000 new ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 4, 2024. This move is part of transactions previously disclosed to the market, potentially providing fresh opportunities for investors interested in the company’s growth.

