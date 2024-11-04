Dotz Nano Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the issuance of 560,000 unquoted securities set to expire in August 2026. This strategic move is part of previously disclosed transactions and involves options priced at $0.165 each. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it highlights the company’s ongoing initiatives in capital management.

