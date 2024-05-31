News & Insights

Dotz Nano Limited AGM Resolutions Pass with Flying Colors

May 31, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited successfully passed all resolutions in their Annual General Meeting, showing strong support for the company’s proposed actions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of directors, and various approvals for share and option issues. Votes were overwhelmingly in favor, with key resolutions including the amendment to the company’s constitution and the approval of future securities issues receiving nearly unanimous support from the proxy votes.

