Dotz Nano Expands Stock Offerings on ASX

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,792,115 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX under the code DTZ. The submission of this application was made on May 27, 2024, as part of the company’s expansion of its stock availability to investors.

