Dotz Nano Expands Market Presence with New ASX Listing

November 28, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the quotation of 666,244 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code DTZ, as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the company’s growth and financial maneuvers.

