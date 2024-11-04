Dotz Nano Expands Capital for CO2 Tech Development

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has successfully raised capital by issuing 560,000 ordinary shares and an equal number of unlisted options, with plans to issue an additional 4,440,000 shares and options soon. This move supports their focus on innovative CO2 management technologies aimed at achieving industrial decarbonization. The shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, enhancing investor interest in sustainable technology solutions.

