News & Insights

Stocks

Dotz Nano Expands Capital for CO2 Tech Development

November 04, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has successfully raised capital by issuing 560,000 ordinary shares and an equal number of unlisted options, with plans to issue an additional 4,440,000 shares and options soon. This move supports their focus on innovative CO2 management technologies aimed at achieving industrial decarbonization. The shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, enhancing investor interest in sustainable technology solutions.

For further insights into AU:DTZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.