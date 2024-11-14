Dotz Nano Director Increases Stake with New Options

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited announced a change in Director Doron Eldar’s interest, with the acquisition of 1.5 million options at an exercise price of $0.190. These options, approved in a recent shareholder meeting, will vest in two stages by July 2026. This development could influence investor sentiment regarding the company’s leadership and future strategies.

