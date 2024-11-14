Dotz Nano Director Expands Options Portfolio

News & Insights

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited recently announced a change in the director’s interest, with Glenn Kelly acquiring an additional 1.5 million options as approved by shareholders. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 4.5 million options, reflecting increased confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such moves can signal strategic shifts and may pique investor interest in the company’s market activities.

