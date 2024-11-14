Dotz Nano Director Expands Options Portfolio

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced a significant change in Director Sharon Malka’s interest, with an acquisition of 1,467,750 new options under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This move increases Malka’s total options to over 10.8 million, reflecting strategic growth and commitment to the company’s future. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential future value for Dotz Nano.

