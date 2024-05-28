Dotz Nano Confirms Compliance, Advances CO2 Tech

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has rectified its previous Cleansing Statement, confirming compliance with the Corporations Act regarding the recent issue of over 1.7 million shares under a Convertible Securities Agreement. The company, known for its nanotechnology innovations, is making strides towards a carbon-neutral future with its proprietary CO2 management technologies. Shareholders and investors are reassured of the company’s adherence to regulatory standards.

