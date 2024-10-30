News & Insights

Dotz Nano Advances in Carbon Capture Technology

October 30, 2024 — 09:20 pm EDT

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Ltd. has made significant strides in its carbon capture technology, successfully demonstrating its DotzEarth sorbent at a lab-scale pilot and advancing its readiness for commercial use. The company raised A$2.2 million through a private placement to fund further development and has initiated trading on the OTCQB Market in the U.S., reflecting growing investor interest. These developments position Dotz Nano as a promising player in the carbon capture industry, potentially offering cost-effective solutions for industrial emissions and direct air capture.

