Dotz Nano Advances in Carbon Capture Technology

Dotz Nano Ltd. has made significant strides in its carbon capture technology, successfully demonstrating its DotzEarth sorbent at a lab-scale pilot and advancing its readiness for commercial use. The company raised A$2.2 million through a private placement to fund further development and has initiated trading on the OTCQB Market in the U.S., reflecting growing investor interest. These developments position Dotz Nano as a promising player in the carbon capture industry, potentially offering cost-effective solutions for industrial emissions and direct air capture.

