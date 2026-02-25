Dottikon ES Holding (SWX:DESN) Price Target Increased by 54.66% to 372.30

The average one-year price target for Dottikon ES Holding (SWX:DESN) has been revised to CHF 372,30 / share. This is an increase of 54.66% from the prior estimate of CHF 240,72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 368,65 to a high of CHF 383,25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.22% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 350,50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dottikon ES Holding. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESN is 0.03%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 36K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESN by 55.09% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESN by 58.39% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESN by 39.87% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 27.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESN by 92.57% over the last quarter.

