Dotstay S.P.A. Announces Capital Increase Plan

Dotstay S.P.A., a real estate relocation and property management company, has announced a capital increase through issuing up to 1,111,111 new ordinary shares priced at Euro 1.80 each. This move involves offering shares to current shareholders at a ratio of 1 new share for every 3 shares held, with trading and subscription periods set in December 2024. The initiative aims to raise up to Euro 2 million, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

