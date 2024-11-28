News & Insights

Stocks

Dotstay S.p.A. Announces Capital Increase Offer

November 28, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dotstay S.P.A. (IT:DOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dotstay S.p.A. announces a capital increase through the issuance of up to 1,025,333 new shares, available to existing shareholders at a price of €1.80 per share, with a subscription period from December 2 to December 16, 2024. The shares will be traded on Euronext Growth Milan and payment must be made in full at the time of subscription. This offer is exclusive to Italian shareholders and aims to raise a maximum of €1,845,599.40.

For further insights into IT:DOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.