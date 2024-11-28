Dotstay S.p.A. Announces Capital Increase Offer

Dotstay S.P.A. (IT:DOT) has released an update.

Dotstay S.p.A. announces a capital increase through the issuance of up to 1,025,333 new shares, available to existing shareholders at a price of €1.80 per share, with a subscription period from December 2 to December 16, 2024. The shares will be traded on Euronext Growth Milan and payment must be made in full at the time of subscription. This offer is exclusive to Italian shareholders and aims to raise a maximum of €1,845,599.40.

