Dotstay Announces Corrected Capital Increase Details

Dotstay S.p.A., a real estate company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced a correction to its recent capital increase details, specifying a maximum of 1,025,333 new shares to be issued. The shares will be offered at a subscription price of Euro 1.80, with an option ratio of 1 new share for every 3 held, available from December 2 to December 16, 2024. This move aims to bolster Dotstay’s financial foundation as it continues its operations in the relocation and property management sectors.

