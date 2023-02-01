Dotmar Investments Increases Position in Kore Group Holdings (KORE)

Fintel reports that Dotmar Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.21MM shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 24, 2022 they reported 4.02MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.28% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kore Group Holdings is $6.13. The forecasts range from a low of $1.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 145.28% from its latest reported closing price of $2.50.

The projected annual revenue for Kore Group Holdings is $288MM, an increase of 6.43%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.33.

Fund Sentiment

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kore Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KORE is 0.0470%, a decrease of 27.8852%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 27,040K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kim holds 10,000,000 shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mudrick Capital Management holds 3,956,486 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Asset Management holds 2,000,000 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300,000 shares, representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORE by 65.06% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 1,598,000 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 1,344,036 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kore Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes.

