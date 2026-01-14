dotdigital Group (DOTDF) Price Target Increased by 27.42% to 1.76

The average one-year price target for dotdigital Group (OTCPK:DOTDF) has been revised to $1.76 / share. This is an increase of 27.42% from the prior estimate of $1.38 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.48 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.99% from the latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in dotdigital Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOTDF is 0.02%, an increase of 66.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.80% to 1,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 572K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 27.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 452K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 20.42% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 258K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOTDF by 5.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

