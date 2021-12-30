Dorsey’s Wholesome Pat on Bent’s Back Grabs Attention

Jack Dorsey’s pat on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) magazine owner Marty Bent’s back in a Twitter (TWTR) repost is the warmest gesture you will see today. The CEO of Block (SQ) (formerly Square) shares his blockchain enthusiasm with Bent. For context, blockchain is a secure framework that creates the foundation for cryptocurrency systems.

Dorsey reposted Bent’s post about his recent interview with Mike Brock, head of Block’s cryptocurrency and decentralized finance business unit, TBD. In the interview, Bent and Brock touched upon some important areas of interest in the Bitcoin world. This discussion covered areas such as the Natural Law theory, Brock’s journey at Block, and why he chose to head the TBD unit.

Bent, who heads his own popular Bitcoin newsletter, Marty’s Bent, has been instrumental in bringing the current affairs in the world of cryptocurrency to the forefront. Also a popular figure, Dorsey resigned as the CEO of Twitter earlier this month to solely focus on developing and expanding Block beyond the limits of digital payments, and to dip his hands further into blockchain technology.

Dorsey appreciated Bent for covering Jack Dorsey’s efforts in the world of cryptocurrencies several times in his podcast Tales from The Crypt: A Bitcoin Podcast. “He’s the biggest reason we (and I) have had any positive impact on Bitcoin,” said Dorsey. Importantly, as of May this year, the number of Marty’s Bent newsletter subscribers reached around 10,000.

Block has been doing quite well in terms of revenues, and the year-over-year top-line comparisons are on an upward trajectory, although SQ stock earnings have been less consistent. Looks like Jack has sown his beanstalk and is prepared to climb it. It will be interesting to see what heights Dorsey takes Block to, under his leadership.

