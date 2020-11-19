Dorsey's Square Inc invests $18 mln in Italian mobile payment startup Satispay

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Square Inc SQ.N, the mobile payments firm of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has invested 15 million euros ($18 million) in the Italian start-up Satispay.

Satispay said on Thursday that new investors would provide fresh funds by subscribing to a 68 million-euro capital increase. Strong investor interest also led current shareholders to sell a minority stake to new entrants for 25 million euros.

The digital payments sector has boomed during the pandemic, with more homebound consumers turning to online shopping while also seeking to reduce contagion risks in shops by making contactless payments.

Founded in 2013, Satispay provides a mobile app that allows users to pay in stores, exchange money with friends and pay slips and fines. Satispay said it had a value of 248 million euros after the new share sale.

Among the new investors are also U.S. LGT Lightstone and TIM Ventures, the venture arm of Italy's phone group Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, which invested 20 million euros each, and China's Tencent 0700.HK, with 15 million euros.

The fresh money "will help Satispay to consolidate its leadership position in Italy while also accelerating its international expansion that already started in Luxembourg and Germany", the startup said.

($1 = 0.8459 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

