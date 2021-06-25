Dorsey, Musk Hint at Bitcoin Debate

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, two of cryptocurrency’s most famous proponents, have hinted they will debate at a forthcoming bitcoin event.

In a Twitter exchange Friday, Twitter founder Dorsey suggested having “THE talk,” to which Tesla CEO Musk replied, “For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it,” followed by a wink emoji.

Dorsey had initially tweeted about “The ₿ Word,” an event he is set to host on July 21 alongside Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management.

Musk asked if that referred to “bicurious?,” prompting Dorsey to suggest the two have a conversation at the event for the Tesla founder to “share all [his] curiosities.”

The two tech entrepreneurs are among the most famous proponents of cryptocurrency. However Musk’s bitcoin appetite has cooled since May when he announced Tesla was reversing its decision to take payment in the crypto, citing environmental concerns about the energy use required in mining.

