Dorsey-led Block's revenue rises as consumers shrug off inflationary pressures

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 23, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

Consumers were largely resilient to inflationary pressures throughout 2022, helping sustain the company's mainstay online payments service, known as CashApp.

The holiday season is also typically marked by much higher discretionary spending on gifts, travel, and entertainment, pushed by steep discounts offered on everything from toys to airline tickets.

The fintech, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit in the quarter rose 40% to $1.66 billion.

The company reported net revenue of $4.65 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell 2.5% in extended trading after results.

