Dorsey-led Block reports rise in second-quarter revenue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 04:46 pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N reported a rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

The company reported net revenue of $5.53 billion in the three months ended June, compared with $4.4 billion a year ago.

The fintech, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade cryptocurrency, said gross profit in the quarter rose 27% to come in at $1.87 billion.

Cash App, the company’s mainstay online payments service, increased gross profit by 37% to $968 million, while its Square business reported gross profit of $888 million, up 18% from last year.

