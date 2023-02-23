Dorsey-led Block reports rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

The company reported net revenue of $4.65 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier.

