Dorsey-led Block reports rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 23, 2023 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Block Inc SQ.N reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as payment volumes at the fintech giant led by Jack Dorsey held up against a tough economic backdrop.

The company reported net revenue of $4.65 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

