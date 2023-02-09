Dorsey Jack Updates Holdings in Block (SQ)

Fintel reports that Dorsey Jack has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.84MM shares of Block Inc (SQ). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 10.80% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.39% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Block is $91.99. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from its latest reported closing price of $81.13.

The projected annual revenue for Block is $20,826MM, an increase of 22.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is a decrease of 101 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.46%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 412,840K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 15,878K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,451K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 6.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,774K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,280K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,884K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,333K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,360K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing an increase of 59.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 156.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,381K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing an increase of 41.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 62.66% over the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

