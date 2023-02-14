Dorsey Asset Management Now Owns 8.13% of Semrush Holdings (SEMR)

Fintel reports that Dorsey Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.55MM shares of Semrush Holdings Inc (SEMR). This represents 8.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 4, 2022 they reported 3.45MM shares and 8.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.49% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semrush Holdings is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.49% from its latest reported closing price of $8.87.

The projected annual revenue for Semrush Holdings is $316MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semrush Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 1.06%, a decrease of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 36,008K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greycroft holds 10,484K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 5,840K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,880K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,262K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,558K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,273K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 7.07% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

