Dorsey Asset Management Now Owns 2.84% of Semrush Holdings (SEMR)

Fintel reports that Dorsey Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.35MM shares of Semrush Holdings Inc (SEMR). This represents 2.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 3.55MM shares and 8.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semrush Holdings is $11.02. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.16% from its latest reported closing price of $9.91.

The projected annual revenue for Semrush Holdings is $316MM, an increase of 24.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semrush Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 0.26%, a decrease of 76.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 36,348K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 40.89% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 46.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 787K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 8.90% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

