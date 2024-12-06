dorsaVi Limited Welcomes New Director Leigh Travers

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.
dorsaVi Limited has announced the appointment of Leigh Travers as a new director, effective December 4, 2024. Travers holds significant interests, including 1,818,182 fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options in the company. This move could influence dorsaVi’s strategic direction and investor interest in the stock market.
