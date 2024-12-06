News & Insights

Stocks

dorsaVi Limited Welcomes New Director Leigh Travers

December 06, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

dorsaVi Limited has announced the appointment of Leigh Travers as a new director, effective December 4, 2024. Travers holds significant interests, including 1,818,182 fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options in the company. This move could influence dorsaVi’s strategic direction and investor interest in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:DVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.