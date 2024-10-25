News & Insights

dorsaVi Limited Sets Key AGM Agenda for 2024

October 25, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will occur on November 27, 2024, in Melbourne. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of directors Mr. Gernot Abl and Mr. Vineet Agarwal, and the approval of an Employee Share Ownership Plan. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

