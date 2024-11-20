News & Insights

dorsaVi Limited Pursues Blockchain for Data Security Boost

November 20, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited, a leader in wearable sensor technology, announces plans to integrate blockchain technology into its core data platform, aiming to bolster data security and compliance with regulations like HIPAA. This strategic move is expected to attract large enterprise clients in the healthcare sector, streamline sales cycles, and unlock new commercial opportunities. The scoping study for this initiative is set to conclude by the end of Q1 2025, potentially enhancing dorsaVi’s market value and competitive positioning.

