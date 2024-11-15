DorsaVi Limited Lists 50 Million Shares on ASX

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

DorsaVi Limited has announced the quotation of 50 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move in the company’s expansion strategy. This development could attract the attention of investors looking to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in the market.

