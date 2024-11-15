dorsaVi Limited Issues Shares to Directors

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has announced the issuance of 11,461,991 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors in place of fees, following shareholder approval at a recent extraordinary general meeting. These shares will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DVL. This move highlights dorsaVi’s strategic use of equity to manage its financial commitments.

