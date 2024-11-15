News & Insights

Stocks

dorsaVi Limited Issues Shares to Directors

November 15, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has announced the issuance of 11,461,991 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors in place of fees, following shareholder approval at a recent extraordinary general meeting. These shares will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DVL. This move highlights dorsaVi’s strategic use of equity to manage its financial commitments.

For further insights into AU:DVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.