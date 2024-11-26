dorsaVi Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

dorsaVi Limited (ASX: DVL) successfully passed all resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the key special resolutions. This reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategies and governance. dorsaVi continues to advance its innovative motion analysis technology across workplace and clinical sectors.

For further insights into AU:DVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.