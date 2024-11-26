dorsaVi Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.
dorsaVi Limited (ASX: DVL) successfully passed all resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the key special resolutions. This reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategies and governance. dorsaVi continues to advance its innovative motion analysis technology across workplace and clinical sectors.
