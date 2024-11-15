dorsaVi Limited Expands with Issuance of New Shares

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited, an ASX-listed company known for its innovative motion analysis technology, has issued over 61 million new shares. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in clinical, elite sports, and occupational health markets. dorsaVi’s technology is used globally by major corporations to enhance workplace safety and optimize human performance.

For further insights into AU:DVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.