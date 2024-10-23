News & Insights

dorsaVi Limited Announces Director Resignation

October 23, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Michael Panaccio from its board of directors, effective October 23, 2024. Dr. Panaccio holds significant shares in the company through various entities, amounting to over 99 million shares and options. This change in directorship could influence the company’s stock as investors assess the impact of his departure.

