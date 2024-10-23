dorsaVi Limited Announces Director Resignation

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Michael Panaccio from its board of directors, effective October 23, 2024. Dr. Panaccio holds significant shares in the company through various entities, amounting to over 99 million shares and options. This change in directorship could influence the company’s stock as investors assess the impact of his departure.

For further insights into AU:DVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.