DorsaVi Issues 50 Million Unquoted Options

November 15, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

DorsaVi Limited has announced the issuance of 50 million unquoted options, set to expire in November 2027 with an exercise price of $0.02. This move could potentially attract investors interested in the company’s future growth and market strategies. As these securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, they present a unique opportunity for private investment.

