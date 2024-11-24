News & Insights

dorsaVi Embarks on Blockchain Integration with PoC

November 24, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited is advancing its blockchain integration by launching a Proof-of-Concept study to tokenize and securely share clinical data from its wearable sensors using the Oasis Network. This initiative aims to enhance data privacy and accessibility across healthcare, insurers, and workplaces while setting the stage for incorporating advanced technologies like AI and IoT. The project represents a significant step toward a scalable, privacy-first platform that could transform health data management and operational efficiency.

