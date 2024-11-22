DorsaVi Director Gernot Abl Acquires Significant Shares

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.
DorsaVi Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Gernot Abl, who has acquired over 6 million shares and more than 4.5 million unlisted options, following shareholder approval at the recent Extraordinary General Meeting. This move reflects a strategic alignment with the company’s growth prospects, as the shares were issued at a price of $0.011 per share. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signals potential future company performance.
