Dorman Products price target raised to $153 from $126 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember raised the firm’s price target on Dorman Products (DORM) to $153 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, saying Roth MKM “remains highly constructive” on the stock following “blowout” Q3 earnings. With no signs of a slowdown in Light Duty demand, a near-bottoming in the Heavy Duty segment, and an elevated margin profile, the firm anticipates a continuation of significant earnings growth in Q4 and heading into FY25 , the analyst tells investors in a research note.

